Edward Fitzgerald McKinzie, 48, passed away Sept. 14, 2020. A graveside service was held Sept. 19 at Hazlehurst City Cemetery, with Rev. Martin Washington officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. McKinzie was born Feb. 26, 1972, to Edward and Mildred McKinzie. He was a member of Springridge M.B. Church in Gallman. He graduated from Hazlehurst High School in 1990, where he played football and was a member of the track team. He was employed with the U.S. Postal Service for 18 years.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Shonda; children, LeKeeta Jackson, DaVonte’ McKinzie, and Briana McKinzie; his parents; brother, Jeremy McKinzie, of Hazlehurst; and one grandson.