Esther Ruth Amos

Esther Ruth Turner Oakes Amos, 86, of Hazlehurst, passed away Sept. 13, 2020. A graveside service was held Sept. 19 Hazlehurst Cemetery for family and close friends. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mrs. Amos was a member of First Baptist Church Hazlehurst. She was an employee of First National Bank in Vicksburg for several years before moving to Hazlehurst, where she was employed by Sanderson Farms until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Lewis Turner and Edna Frances Brasfield Turner; and husbands, Charles Lester Oakes and William Melvin Amos.

She is survived by her sisters, Lucile Patrick, of Pelahatchie; and Mary Lynn Patton, of Hollandale; stepdaughters, Jeanette Davis, of Brandon; and Beverly Ann Bridges, of Hazlehurst; and several step-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to your favorite charity.