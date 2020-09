Jerry Posey, 83, of Florence, passed away Sept. 15, 2020, at Briar Hill Nursing Home in Florence. A graveside service was held Sept. 16 at Georgetown Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Posey enjoyed cooking potato salad for his family.

He is survived by his brothers, James Harold “Butch” Posey, of Raymond; and Billy Cornel “Pug” Posey, of Brandon.