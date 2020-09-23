Thomas Wilson Sr.

Thomas Statum Wilson Sr., 92, of Crystal Springs, passed away Sept. 18, 2020, at Copiah Medical Center. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at New Zion Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Roberts, of Wesson; brothers, Jimmy Wilson, of Florence; Henry Wilson, of Terry; and Clifford Wilson; sister, Jeanette Russell of Belzoni; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.