Copiah Academy 2020 Homecoming Court

Copiah Academy will host Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 2. The Colonels will take on the Eagles from East Marion High School. The Homecoming Court was elected by the student body and includes (front row, from left) Crown Bearer Graeme Hydrick, Flower Girl Hadley Wright; (second row) Senior Maids MacKenzie Myer, Kayleigh Hollingsworth, Anna Lynn Sills, Christalyn Penn, Grace Davis, Anna Roberson; (third row) Junior Maid Skylar Lyons, Sophomore Maids Taylor Marx, McGee Hoda, Morgan Ainsworth; and Junior Maid Mary Beth Coates.