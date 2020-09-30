Copiah justice court judge suspended

A Copiah County judge has been reprimanded by the Mississippi Supreme Court for actions that violated canons of the code of judicial conduct.

Post One Justice Court Judge Teresa G. Bozeman was suspended from her post for 30 days, fined $1,000, and will be publicly reprimanded in Copiah County Circuit Court for three actions brought against her by the Mississippi Commission on Judicial Performance.

The judicial discipline dates to cases from 2018 and 2019. At the time, Bozeman had been elected to fill a partial term and had not been able to complete training required of all justice court judges prior to being sworn in under normal conditions.

According to the case record from the Supreme Court, Bozeman sought information from a friend and another judge before issuing a decision in a case Anthony Smylie filed against Rapid Oil Change. Bozeman ruled in favor of Smylie after the consultation, depriving Rapid Oil Change of the opportunity to question the information in court.

