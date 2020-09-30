Copiah runs away from St. Aloysius on Senior Night

By Drake Flowers

Senior Night always brings a different feel and level of emotion to every game. Friday night, the Colonels used that energy to propel themselves to a 31-0 victory over the visiting St. Aloysius Flashes from Vicksburg. A strong defensive effort that stymied the visitor’s offense and a rushing attack that has proven faithful for the Colonels time and time again proved to be the difference. The win brings the Colonels to 2-1 in district play and 4-2 overall with four games left in the regular season.

The Colonels will put their 4-2 record on the line this week for a Homecoming matchup inside Colonel stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

