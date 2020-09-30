Local JA changes name to Junior Auxiliary of Copiah County

The Junior Auxiliary of Crystal Springs has been serving the children of Copiah County since 1964. Last year, the Chapter celebrated its 55th anniversary with a gathering of all life, associate, and active members at The Warehouse.

In honor of the children and their families served, the Chapter is changing its name to Junior Auxiliary of Copiah County. Members believe this will reinforce the partnerships and bond the Chapter has made with towns, such as Hazlehurst and Wesson, and not just Crystal Springs.

JACC hopes to meet more needs in surrounding areas in addition to continuing with annual swim lessons, facilitating Angel Tree gift distribution during Christmas, and character classes with middle school girls in the future. Currently, the Chapter has multiple projects in the works, including kids’ Health Classes at Chautauqua Park in Crystal Springs that will start Saturday, Oct. 24. Another event in the works is a community unity event in the spring that will bring together student representatives from each school to meet for discussion and bonding activities. The Chapter is also currently creating career videos requested by a local middle school to incorporate into its online learning.

To contact a JACC member, email [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/juniorauxiliarycopiahcounty online.