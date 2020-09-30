Wesson Attendance Center 2020 Homecoming Court

The Wesson Cobras will take on the West Lincoln Bears for Homecoming 2020 at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. Prior to the game at 6:30 p.m., the 2020 Homecoming Queen, Avery Kyle, and her court will be presented. Homecoming festivities will take place at Stone Stadium on the Copiah-Lincoln Community College campus. Members of this year’s homecoming court are (front row, from left) Trajan Upton and Reagan Johnson, attendants for Mr. and Miss Wesson; Brantley Smith and Makinley Johnson, attendants for the homecoming queen; (second row) Antrelle Sims, Mr. Wesson High School; Kayla Barfield, Miss Wesson High School; O’Koya Barlow, High School Football Maid; Avery Kyle, Homecoming Queen; Marisa Becerra, 12th Grade Maid; Aubree Leigh Smith, 12th Grade Maid; (third row) Marley Channell, 10th Grade Maid; Kamryn Bridges, 11th Grade Maid; Vivian Mcree, 11th Grade Maid; Allyson Sullivan, 10th Grade Maid; Hailey Walker, 9th Grade Maid; (back row) Macy Loy, 7th Grade Maid; Courtney Carr, 8th Grade Maid; Maggie Runnels, Junior High Football Maid; Aubree Lee Smith, 8th Grade Maid; and Mary Margaret Woods, 7th Grade Maid. Not pictured is Madison Kirton, 9th Grade Maid.