Chautauqua Garden Club holds first meeting 2020-2021

The Chautauqua Garden Club met Sept. 2 at the Chautauqua Lake Round House in Crystal Springs. Twenty members were present for the first meeting of the 2020-2021 year. The garden club has rewarding plans and events for the upcoming year.

Becky Dionne gave an interesting tip on “Endangered Species.” Endangered species include wildlife such as the red-cockaded woodpecker and the ringed map turtle. The longleaf pine and southern spice pond berry are a couple of the plant species that are endangered.

Sally Garland, mayor of Crystal Springs, gave an informative program entitled “Update on City Projects.” The walkway project is still ongoing with progress being slow.