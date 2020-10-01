Pets Of The Week

Midnight (left) and Starlight are adorable little female kittens about 4 months old. These little sweeties were more interested in jumping out of the cat kennel to play than getting their picture taken. The girls are looking for families and homes with space to run and play. A $60 adoption donation for each kitten includes age-appropriate spay and vaccinations. See the Copiah Animal Shelter website at www.copiahanimalshelter.net for details, including online pet adoption application and more animals available for adoption. In August 2020, Copiah Animal Shelter placed 23 local area homeless animals into loving homes. Currently, the shelter and foster homes are caring for more than 50 animals. Please donate for animal care. For more information and to set an appointment, text or call 601-954-6447, or email [email protected] The shelter, located at 27084 Highway 51, Crystal Springs, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturday by appointment.