Avery Ann Michael, one week old, passed away on Oct. 1, 2020. Services were held Oct. 3 at Little Bahala Baptist Church in Wesson, with burial at the church cemetery. Riverwood Family handled arrangements.

She was born on Sept. 23, 2020, to Kyle Robert Michael and Christy Nichol Martin.

She is preceded in death by her big sister, Harley Madison Johnson.

Survivors include her parents; grandparents, John Paul and Cindy Martin, of Wesson; Gary and Joan Michael, of Cedar Hills, Texas; great-grandparents, Ken and Shirley Roberts, of Wesson; along with aunts, Courtney Martin, of Brandon; and Karen Fredrick of Milford, Texas; uncles, Keith Michael and Kevin Michael, both of Cedar Hills, Texas.