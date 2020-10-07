Bobbie G. Turnbow Nelson, 94, passed away at her granddaughter’s home in Florence. She was born in Crystal Springs to Robert and Delphia Turnbow on Sept. 27, 1926.

After being a long-time resident of Crystal Springs, she moved to Baton Rouge, La., where she was a manager of the Belmont Hotel for many years until she met the love of her life, Jim Nelson. They were married December 1978 and lived in Perryville, Ark., for 14 years. After the passing of Jim, she moved back to Crystal Springs to be with her family.

She loved her family and loved to enjoy life. She was a longtime fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks and New Orleans Saints. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, traveling, entertaining, shopping, and spending time with friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Odel Turnbow; brother, Ray Turnbow; son, Eddie J. Izard.

Survivors include one daughter, Susan Hopkins; grandchildren, David and Melissa Creel, of Florence; great-grandchildren, Heather Izard, of Hazlehurst; Tara Terry, of Crystal Springs; Danielle Williams (Taylor), of Madison; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service was at Hope Cemetery in Perryville, Ark., on Oct. 6. Arrangements were by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton, Ark.