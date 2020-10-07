Copiah deputies equipped with new body cameras

Copiah County Sheriff Patrol Deputies (From left) Andrew Leverette, field training officer; Brandie Griffin, patrol; and Jeremy Thornton, chief deputy, demonstrate new PRO-VISION body cameras provided to all county road patrol deputies. Designed with input from hundreds of law enforcement agencies, these body-worn cameras capture audio and video that is 100% impartial in its use, presenting evidence with a blind eye to officer, citizen, or suspect. Thornton said, “These cameras are a welcome addition to our kevlar vests and other safety equipment. They are a long way from a large camera on our dashboard. Thanks to Sheriff Byron Swilley for his support.”