Everett Franklin Thornton Sr., 97, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 4, 2020. A funeral service was held Oct. 7 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Thornton was a member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church. He retired from the Navy and served in World War II on the US Pensacola. He was an LP gas salesman and a bus driver for Copiah County Schools.

He is survived by his sons, Everett Franklin Thornton Jr., of Crystal Springs; and Ronald Willis Thornton, of Fayetteville, N.C.; stepsons, Joseph Cobb, of Poplarville; and Thomas Shumaker, of Crystal Springs; stepdaughters, Edith Powell, Grace Prine, and Marie LeBlanc, all of Crystal Springs; and Rhonda James (Charles), of Wesson; brother, Howard Thornton, of Crystal Springs; sisters, Katherine Comen, of Byram; and Marie Farmer of Pinola; 21 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.