HCSD hears reviews of current school district status

By Anna Coates

Hazlehurst City School District Trustees met Oct. 1 with Paul Rhodes, Kenneth Thrasher, and Dr. Dan Jones present. an Alberta Nelson and Kevin Brown were absent.

Superintendent Cloyd Garth Jr. reviewed the goal of increasing the graduation rate by 15% by the year 2022. Communitywide strategies are in effect. At present, 18% of elementary students are failing at least one class; 63% of middle school students and 62% of high school students are failing at least one class. Graduation rates are tracked beginning in the 9th grade, with any dropouts during the ensuing years counting against the final graduation rate. Average daily attendance in September ranged from 83% at the high school to 93.6% at the middle school, and 93% at the elementary school. Enrollment as of this date is as follows: elementary school, 680; middle school, 382; and high school, 394; for an overall total of 1,456.

