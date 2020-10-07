Joyce Spell Smith, of Hattiesburg, was born on Jan. 4, 1924, in Port Gibson, to Wayne and Marion Spell. She passed away on Sept. 29, 2020, at 96 years of age. She grew up in Georgetown and graduated from Blue Mountain College. She married Houston Allen Smith Jr. on May 26, 1946.

She taught piano lessons and was a member of the glee club in Marks. She was a member of the Junior Auxiliary and the Garden Club of Hattiesburg. Joyce was an Adult Women’s Sunday School teacher for 42 years at Main Street Baptist Church.

After her husband passed away in 1970, she continued to operate their oil and gas business successfully while raising five children. She enjoyed bridge and working in her yard. She loved her friends and her family dearly. She leaves behind a legacy of great love and memories.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, Wayne Spell Jr; son, Houston Allen Smith III; grandson, Jacob Smith; and son-in-law, Charlie Ford.

She is survived by son, David and wife Bert Smith; daughter, Susie Ford; son, Larry Smith; daughter, Marty Ott and Greg White; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel in Hattiesburg. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home. Interment will be in Roseland Park Cemetery.