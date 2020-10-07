Mary Evelyn Henry, 89, of Crystal Springs, passed away Sept. 29, 2020, at Copiah County Medical Center. A graveside service was held Oct. 2 at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

She was born Nov. 1, 1930, in Crystal Springs, to Kenneth M. Henry and Katie Lynn Henry. She was a retired nurse from Hardy Wilson Hospital. She loved to garden and go to auctions.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kendall Henry and Mack Henry; and children, Randy Sanders and Curtis Gardner.

She is survived by a son, Marty K. Barnes Sr.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.