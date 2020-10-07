Ruby Curtis Smith, 86, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 4, 2020, at Heritage Nursing Home in Vicksburg after an extended illness. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at Stringer Funeral Home in Crystal Springs, followed by her burial by her husband’s side at Poplar Springs Cemetery in Crystal Springs.

Born in Claiborne County, she was the youngest of nine siblings of Bessie Marie and Ansley Clinton Curtis. She married William Dempsey Smith and spent most of her married life near Dallas, Texas, where she retired from Texas Instruments. Most recently, she resided in Vicksburg, where she attended Grace and Highland Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her smile, sense of humor, playfulness, and for teaching her nieces and nephews how to do the Hokie Pokie. She also enjoyed painting.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Pearl Curtis, Myrtle Chapell, Lucille Hennington, Beatrice Boyd, and Lillian Crow; and brothers, Gene Curtis, Joseph (Joe) Curtis, and Marvin (Bob) Curtis.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to your favorite church or charity.