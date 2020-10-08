Copiah County Ministerial Alliance awards scholarships

Copiah County Ministerial Alliance annually awards scholarships to high school seniors in Copiah and adjoining counties. Pictured are (from left) Lavoisie Dixon, president of the CCMA Wives Department; Arrington Robinson, recipient of the Adjoining Counties Award; Isabella Smith, recipient for Wesson Attendance Center; Carletta Mitchell, recipient for Hazlehurst High School; Mya Evans, recipient for Crystal Springs High School; and Rev. Victor Dixon, president of CCMA.
Darius Wheeler (left), recipient of the Rev. F. L. Pendleton Award, is pictured with Mrs. F. L. Pendleton.
Jaden Crump (center), recipient of the Michael Brown Music Award, is pictured with Sharlett Collins, member of CCMA Choir, and Gloria Johnson, CCMA Choir president.
Read the Full Story in the October 7, 2020 E-Edition