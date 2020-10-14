2020 Tomato Festival t-shirts By Editor | October 14, 2020 Although the 2020 Tomato Festival was canceled, the Crystal Springs Chamber of Commerce is selling festival t-shirts. To order, contact the Chamber at 601-892-2711 by Friday, Oct. 23. Posted in News Related Posts Crystal Springs Yards of the Month October 9, 2020 Copiah County Ministerial Alliance awards scholarships October 8, 2020 Senate District 39 runoff to be held Tuesday October 7, 2020 HCSD hears reviews of current school district status October 7, 2020 Copiah deputies equipped with new body cameras October 7, 2020