Billy Armstrong, 83, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 8, 2020, at Brandon Nursing and Rehab. A private graveside service will be held at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

A Simpson County native, Mr. Armstrong moved to Crystal Springs in 1944. He was a 1954 graduate of Crystal Springs Consolidated School, a 1956 graduate of Copiah-Lincoln Community College, and attended Mississippi College. An employee of Kuhlman Electric Company for more than 42 years, he held various positions, retiring as a department manager in 2001. He was a member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church and a 32nd degree Mason.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Armstrong; son, Jon Armstrong; parents, P.D. and Happy Armstrong; and brother, Paul Durward Armstrong.

He is survived by his sons, Matt Armstrong, of Brandon; Webb Armstrong, of Crystal Springs; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Baptist Children’s Village, P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060.