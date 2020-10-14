Hazlehurst City School District extends Summer Feeding Program

The Hazlehurst City School District Child Nutrition Dept. applied for a waiver and was approved to extend the Summer Food Service Program through December 2020 or until USDA funds run out. This program will allow the district to serve children 18 years of age and under, even if they are not enrolled in the Hazlehurst City School District.

Free grab-and go breakfast and lunch will be available for pick-up at the following locations from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday and Thursday of each week, except on school holidays.

Antioch M. B. Church,13146 Highway 51 S., Hazlehurst

Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness), 1013 Damascus Cir., Hazlehurst

New Life Cathedral of Worship, 28172 Highway 28 E., Hazlehurst

St. Morris United Methodist Church,18177 Highway 28 W., Hazlehurst