Laddie Bruce Watts, 68, passed away Oct. 1, 2020, at his residence. A graveside service was held Oct. 10 at Little Zion Holiness Church Cemetery in Hermanville, with Rev. Lonzo McClure Sr. officiating. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Watts was born June 26, 1952, in Vicksburg, to Excell Watts Sr. and Mattie Chess-Watts. He joined Little Zion Holiness Church at a young age. He was a graduate of Hazlehurst High School. He worked at Celotex in Marrero, La.; Kitchen Brother’s Sawmill in Utica; and Grand Gulf Nuclear Station. He moved to Oakland, Calif., in the mid-1980s and joined Harmony M.B. Church, residing there for 32 years before moving back to Mississippi in 2012.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Vernistean Carter Watts; son, Roman Watts: sisters, Annie Watts, Betty Ruth Watts, Jean E. Swaggard-Watts; and four brothers, Reynald Watts, Excel Watts Jr., Milton Watts, and Donnie Joe Watts.

Survivors include three children, Demetrice Triplett, Carl Harris, both of Jackson; Bryan Walker, of Oakland, Calif.; sister, Brenda Watts, of Woodland Hills, Calif.; brothers, Harold Watts, of Hazlehurst; Charcles Watts, of Hermanville; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.