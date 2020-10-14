Mattie Lee Little, 94, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 5, 2020, at her home. A graveside service was held Oct. 9 at Crystal Springs Community Cemetery, with Elder Andre Tyler officiating. Century Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include her husband, Johnnie L. Little, of Crystal Springs; son, Mark McKinney, of California; daughter, Lisa Booker of Porterville, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; two stepsons; three stepdaughters; and one brother, Tommie L. Jackson, of Plano, Texas.