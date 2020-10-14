Patricia Ann Davis Keyes, 69, passed away Oct. 6, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Nursing Home in Jackson. A graveside service was held Oct. 12 at Hazlehurst City Cemetery, with Rev. Martin L. Washington officiating. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mrs. Keyes was born July 17, 1951, in Copiah County, to Joe Davis and Sallie Mae Barlow Swan. She grew up in Hazlehurst and was educated in the Hazlehurst City School System. She was employed at Sanderson Farms for many years. She joined Antioch M.B. Church at an early age and served on the Women’s Mission Ministry.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and husbands, Sam Cain and Robert Keyes.

She is survived by her brother, Joe Elson Davis, of Hazlehurst.