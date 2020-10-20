| logout
Halloween Activities
Sunday, Oct. 25 – 5 p.m.
New Zion Baptist Church
12023 New Zion Rd, Crystal Springs
Wednesday, Oct. 28 – 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Crystal Springs United Methodist Church
306 W. Georgetown St., Crystal Springs
Thursday, Oct. 29 – 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Twenty-second Circuit Court District Attorney’s Office
121 W. Frost St., Hazlehurst
Thursday, Oct. 29 – 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Copiah County Sheriff’s Office
20032 Highway 51, Hazlehurst
Saturday, Oct. 31 – 4 p.m.
Hazlehurst High School Gym parking lot
101 S. Haley St., Hazlehurst