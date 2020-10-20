Everette Leon Ingle, 79, of Hazlehurst, passed away Oct. 17, 2020, at his residence. A funeral service was held Oct. 20 at Unity Baptist Church, Georgetown. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Chancellor Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Ingle was born in Bolton to Eva Meadows and William Leon Ingle. He grew up in Florence and had lived in Hazlehurst for the past 24 years. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mr. Ingle retired after 25 years of service as a “milkman” from Borden and Luvell.

Mr. Ingle was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Floyd Ingle.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda C. “Lynn” Ingle; two sons, Mark Ingle, of Hazlehurst; and Kevin Ingle, of Crystal Springs; one brother, Robert L. Ingle, of Florence; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.