Grace T. Scarborough, 83, of Jackson, passed away Sept. 26, 2020. Funeral services were held at Lakewood Funeral Home Chapel on Sept. 28. Burial was at Lakewood Memorial Park. Lakewood Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mrs. Scarborough was born on April 24, 1937, in Crystal Springs. She was a faithful member of Parkway Baptist Church for over 50 years and sang in the choir for 30 years. She was an avid reader, a talented gardener, and excellent cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Edna Thornton; daughter, Melanie Jo Martin; brother, Walter Thornton Jr.; and sister, Betty Ann Bolls.

Mrs. Scarborough is survived by her husband, Joe M. Scarborough; sons, Bruce M. Scarborough and Brian L. Scarborough; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.