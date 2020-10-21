CCMC hosts Power of Pink Oct. 24

Copiah County Medical Center will host the Power of Pink, a free breast cancer awareness community event, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

The guest speaker will be inspirational author Molly May, the youngest double mastectomy patient in Mississippi. She will share a powerful memoir from someone who has been there and will read a brief excerpt from her book, “My Crowning Achievement: Beating Cancer.”

Light refreshments will be available to go, and there will be giveaways. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

To reserve a spot or for questions regarding the event, email CCMC Community Outreach Director Kelly Shannon at [email protected], or call 601-574-7000.

CCMC is located at 27190 Highway 28 in Hazlehurst.