Copiah Academy Band holding annual fundraiser

The Copiah Academy Marching Band is having its annual food fundraiser through Southern Heritage.

The band was not able to host the annual band competition this year, which draws a huge crowd and brings in most of the funds the band uses throughout the year.

Smaller fundraisers such as those through Southern Heritage are vital during this time. Some of the items available include smoked turkey, Cajun turkey, peppered bacon, smoked ham, shrimp and rice stuffed chicken, pork filet mignon, pork tenderloin, and a variety of pies and cookies.

Orders are due by Oct. 30 and will be available by Thanksgiving. Order online at www.southernheritagefarms.com/menu/copiah-academy-band-119