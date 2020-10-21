Hazlehurst High School 2020 Homecoming Court

A coronation ceremony was held for the Hazlehurst High School Homecoming Court on Oct. 16. Members of the court include: Homecoming Queen Alexius McCullough, Mr. Homecoming Dantrell Lotts, Miss Senior Kavondra White, Mr. Senior Zeric Sherrod; Senior Maids Jamiya Johnson, Makira Hale, Jadyn Baker, Raven Payne; Miss Junior Kaitlyn Young; Mr. Junior Christian Swilley; Junior Maids Mikiah Jones, Amyia Mackey, Minn’Qualila Fair, TaShanti Catchings; Miss Sophomore Dayanna Tanner; Mr. Sophomore Dion Martin; Sophomore Maids Jada Fortenberry, Courtney Craft; Miss Freshman Gabrielle Robinson; Freshman Maids Jordynn Crump, Kaleya Pierce, Myia Williams; Miss HHS Amyia Dixon; and Mr. HHS Kenneth Fraizer Jr. (Photo by Crockett Action Shots)