Senior members of the Hazlehurst High School football team were recognized at the Oct. 16 game against Wilkerson County. Pictured are (from left) Zeric Sherod, Patrick Bozeman, Jerry Harris, Mo’shae Ben Israel, Zaniya White, Coach Damien Gary, Kentez Collins, Jacoby Tanner, Jermiah Washington, and Darryl McMillian. (Photo by Crockett Action Shots)