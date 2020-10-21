Hazlehurst Updates

Hazlehurst Mayor Shirley Sandifer reminds residents that the annual process of flushing fire hydrants is underway and will continue into late November. The process causes sediment to discolor water in the neighborhoods where the work is being done.

Sandifer also reminds residents that the City of Hazlehurst is under a mask ordinance until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The City is organizing a drive-thru Trunk or Treat event for area children at 4 p.m. Oct. 31. There are currently 20-25 vendors committed and more are being sought. Anyone interested in participating should contact the Hazlehurst City Hall to sign up.

Vendors will begin setup at 3 p.m. Candy will be handled with gloves and proper social distancing, and other COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Sandifer said vendors for the event will provide their own candy, but anyone who cannot participate in person is welcome to make candy donations to be used during the event. Candy can be delivered to City Hall.