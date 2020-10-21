The Gaither Vocal Band to perform at state fairgrounds Oct. 24

The Mississippi State Fairgrounds welcomes multi-Grammy Award-winning recording artists The Gaither Vocal Band, as they will perform a special outdoor concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Admission is $5 per person, and children under 6 are free. Admission will be paid at the gate. Parking is $5. Those attending the concert should enter the Fairgrounds through Gates 1, 3, 5, and 7.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to offer this special outdoor concert of The Gaither Vocal Band on the Fairgrounds next Saturday. This is a wonderful event for families and those of all ages,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

During this exciting evening, The Gaither Vocal Band will share timeless gospel classics, as well as refreshing, inspiring new favorites embraced by audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Few events have the ability to unite individuals from all walks of life the way Gaither concerts do.

During the summer of 2019, the Gaither Vocal Band celebrated the release of a new recording, “Good Things Take Time,” produced by famed country and gospel music performer and studio musician Gordon Mote. The recording is a musical snapshot of a special season for this lauded quintet, featuring founder, Bill Gaither, with Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles, and Reggie Smith.

The Gaither Vocal Band, founded in 1981, has toured throughout cities worldwide, performing to packed houses during the past four decades. Each concert showcases gospel music’s finest talent and draws new listeners with every city.