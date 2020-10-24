Health insurance available for retired military personnel

Tricare for Life is Tricare’s Medicare-wraparound coverage available to all Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, provided they have Medicare Parts A and B.

While Medicare is one’s primary insurance, Tricare acts as the secondary payer. Tricare benefits include covering Medicare’s co-insurance and deductible.

All retired military personnel – including active duty, National Guard, and reserve – who receive retired pay are eligible.

For more information, contact Ron Evans, veterans service officer for Copiah County, at 601-894-4101.