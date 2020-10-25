Mississippians come together through the power of reading to Read for the Record

Celebrate literacy by participating in the largest shared reading experience. On Oct. 29, adults and children worldwide will read the same book on the same day. Mississippi Public Broadcasting invites everyone to sign up for Read for the Record 2020.

The book selection is “Evelyn Del Rey is Moving Away.” The story is a celebration of lasting friendship, the power of connection, and encountering change. Tenderness, hope, and friendship are the themes explored in the book.

Sharing reading time with children fosters language and social-emotional development. No matter where you live or how old you are, all you need is a copy of the official book or access to a computer with internet.

How to participate:

Sign up online at www.education.mpbonline.org/special-projects/read-for-the-record, and pledge to read on Oct. 29.

You will receive the “Evelyn Del Rey is Moving Away” book by mail as long as supplies last.

Download the activity sheet, reading tips, and resources from the webpage.

On Oct. 29, join in on the fun by reading the book to a child or children.

Sponsored by the Jumpstart literacy organization, the annual Read for the Record event aims to increase awareness of early literacy’s critical impact and make high-quality children’s books accessible for all children.

For more information on MPB visit, www.mpbonline.org.