| logout
Halloween Activities
Thursday, Oct. 29 – 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Twenty-second Circuit Court District Attorney’s Office
121 W. Frost St., Hazlehurst
Thursday, Oct. 29 – 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Copiah County Sheriff’s Office
20032 Highway 51, Hazlehurst
Friday, Oct 30 – 6 p.m.
Allen Community Volunteer Fire Dept.
substation at intersection of Sylvarina Rd.
and Jackson-Liberty Rd., Wesson
Will have hot dogs and candy
Saturday, Oct. 31 – 4 to 7 p.m.
Back of Hazlehurst High School Gym
101 S. Haley St., Hazlehurst