Alma Smith, 89, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 18, 2020, at Merit Hospital in Jackson. A graveside service was held Oct. 26 at Egypt Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Victor Dixon officiating. Century Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include two sons, Cassie Barnes Jr. and James C. Smith, of Byram; two stepsons, Jerry Floyd and Harry Nicks; four daughters, Lillie Barnes and Mary N. Cottrell, of Crystal Springs; McLyde Francis, of New York, N.Y.; Karmel K. Smith, of Atlanta, Ga.; 42 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great-grandchildren.