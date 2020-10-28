Dorothy Nell Rhymes Jenkins, 75, passed away Oct. 17, 2020. A funeral service was held Oct. 24 at New Salem M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, with Rev. Dr. Lonnie O’Quinn officiating. Interment followed at New Salem Cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mrs. Jenkins was born Feb. 3, 1945, in Hazlehurst, to O.Z. Rhymes Sr. and Flora Lyles Rhymes Collins. She was a member of New Salem M.B. Church. She attended Gallatin, St. Morris, and Mt. Hope schools, and Parrish High School. She worked in the special care unit at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson until her retirement.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Ellis Jenkins; and three sisters, Annie Bell Rhymes Gilmore, Leanell Rhymes Brown, and Cora Rhymes Williams, all of Hazlehurst.

Survivors include two sisters, Rosie Rhymes Paige and Susie Jefferson, of Jackson; and three brothers, Rev. Dr. Robert Lee Rhymes, of Memphis, Tenn.; O.Z. Rhymes Jr., of Jackson; and John Henry Rhymes, of Hazlehurst.