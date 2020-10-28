Grace S. Willoughby, 92, passed away on Oct. 22, 2020. A funeral service was held Oct. 26 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, with interment following in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Willoughby was born on Dec. 5, 1927, in Crystal Springs, to Phillip “Pink” Sykes and Ethel Sykes. After high school, she moved to Jackson, and many years later to Terrell, Texas.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Tynes Willoughby; sisters, Ann Dukemanier, Claire Bridges, Bess Bridges; and brothers, James “Jake” Davis Sykes and William “Wilbur” Stanley Sykes.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Willoughby, of Terrell, Texas; son, Carey Willoughby, of Canton, Ga.; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts and donations may be made to the children’s wing of UMMC Jackson.