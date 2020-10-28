Hazlehurst vs. Jefferson Co. By Editor | October 28, 2020 Hazlehurst Indians defenders Lionel Williams (#4), Kentez Collins (#2), and Patrick Bozeman (#9) sack Jefferson County’s quarterback in the Oct. 23 matchup. Hazlehurst came away with a win by a score of 16-14. (Photo by Crockett Action Shots) Posted in Sports Related Posts Wesson cross country teams win awards October 28, 2020 Cobras down Hornets and clinch district title October 28, 2020 Crystal Springs native playing in first world series October 23, 2020 Hazlehurst High School Senior Night October 21, 2020 CSHS 2020 Homecoming Queen October 14, 2020