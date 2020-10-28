Kathleen Waltman, 69, of Wesson, passed away Oct. 24, 2020, at her residence. Graveside services were held Oct. 26 at Sylvarena Baptist Church Cemetery. Riverwood Family handled arrangements.

Mrs. Waltman was born on Sept. 12, 1951, to Robert Lee Kitchens Jr. and Mary Louise Connerly Kitchens. She was a member of Sylvarena Baptist Church and a retired resource teacher with the Wesson School District.

Preceding her in death were her parents and grandparents.

Survivors include her husband, Tony F. Waltman; sons, Tod Waltman and Rob Waltman; daughter, Whitney Warren; six grandchildren; and a brother, Bobby Kitchens.