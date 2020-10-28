Mary E. Thigpen Howard, 66, of Crystal Springs, passed away Sept. 24, 2020. A funeral service was held Oct. 3 at St. Mary United Methodist Church in Crystal Springs, with Walk of Faith Ministries Co-pastor Loretha Hall officiating. Interment followed at Little Rock Church Cemetery. C.J. Williams Mortuary handled arrangements.

Mrs. Howard was born April 23, 1954, to Wilbur Thigpen and Mary Alice Haley Thigpen. She attended the Copiah County School District, graduating in 1972. She graduated in 1987 from Southern University of New Orleans, where she received her teaching degree. Her teaching career spanned over 27 years.

Preceding her in death were her parents and two brothers, Thomas E. Thigpen Sr. and W.S. Thigpen Jr.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald Howard; children, Trina Norris, of Byram; and Gary Brent Jr., of Crystal Springs; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, W.S. “Duke” Thigpen, of New Orleans, La.