The Prayer Warriors Relay for Life Team has sponsored an emphasis on breast cancer awareness during the month of October by decorating the pavilion in downtown Hazlehurst and recognizing breast cancer survivors. Recently, the team handed out t-shirts at the pavilion, where signs with photos of cancer survivors are posted. The theme for their activities for the month has been “Racing for a Cure – Pink Lives Matter.” Team members encourage everyone to wear pink to “Pink Out” Copiah County Friday to emphasize breast cancer awareness.