Shelia Hood Puryear, 63, of Hazlehurst, passed away Oct. 17, 2020, at her home. A memorial service was held Oct. 21 at Hazlehurst United Methodist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mrs. Puryear was born on Feb. 7, 1957, in Hazlehurst, to Elizabeth and Carroll Hood. She was a member of Hazlehurst United Methodist Church, where she played the piano and organ for more than 20 years. She also shared her musical talent with Gallman Baptist Church and performed for a wide range of worship services, weddings, and other special occasions throughout the community. She worked as a preschool teacher at both the Hazlehurst and Crystal Springs Baptist Churches and as a teachers’ aide at Wesson Attendance Center.

Survivors include her husband, Lamar Puryear III; children, Erin Cogswell, Leah Puryear, and Lamar Puryear IV; four grandchildren; parents, Elizabeth and Carroll Hood; and siblings, Linda Hood, Perry Hood, Jerry Hood, and Karen Hood Coates.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hazlehurst United Methodist Church.