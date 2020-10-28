Wesson cross country teams win awards

Wesson girls cross country teams wins district The MHSAA District 7-2A cross country meet was held Oct. 21 at Choctaw Trails in Clinton. Wesson Attendance Center’s girls team came home district champions and will compete for state on Nov. 2. Members of the team include (front row, from left) Mary Gwyn Hynum, Rachel Anderson, Allison Hamilton (11th place), Tiara Tronstad (4th place), Alayna Westrope (6th place), Mara Norwood (20th place), Myrah Myers; (back row) Coach Vance Windom, Paige Westrope, Star Leonard (9th place), Vivian McRee (7th place), Hannah Meredith, Macy Loy (3rd place), Laney Hux (12th place), Mackenzie Martin (16th place), and Courtney Carr (19th place). Not pictured are Tess Holley (8th place), Jessie Cole, and Alexis Guess (17th place). (Photo by Tracy Fischer)
Wesson Attendance Center students named
All District in cross country
Members of the Wesson Attendance Center girls cross country team named All District for 2020 include (front row, from left) Allison Hamilton, Tiara Tronstad, Alayna Westrope; (back row) Star Leonard, Vivian McRee, Macy Loy, and Laney Hux. (Photo by Tracy Fischer)
Wesson boys cross country team places second in district The MHSAA District 7-2A cross country meet was held Oct. 21 at Choctaw Trails in Clinton. Wesson Attendance Center’s boys team placed second in the district and will compete for state on Nov. 2. Members of the team include (front row, from left) Trip Martin, Aiden Wallace, John Brayden James, Christian Marin, Nick Raiford, Blayten Windom; (back row) Coach Vance Windom, Preston Selman, Brandon Gladden, Sam Mcinnins, Logan Hux, Turner Green, and Gabe Selman. (Photo by Johnny Smith)
Wesson Attendance Center students named
All District in cross country
Members of the Wesson Attendance Center boys cross country team named All District for 2020 include (from left) Preston Selman, Logan Hux, Sam McInnis, Gabe Selman, and John Brayden James. (Photo by Tracy Fischer)