Wesson Garden Club October awards

Wesson Garden Club has selected the home of Clint and Dawn Dunn, 1050 Oak St., as the recipient of the Autumn Special Award for October.
Wesson Garden Club has selected Mill Town Mall Antiques and Flea Market, 2058 Highway 51, as the recipient of the Autumn Design Award for October.
Wesson Garden Club has selected the home of Johnny and Jackie Stewart, 1079 Mt. Zion Rd., as Rural Yard of the Month for October.
Wesson Garden Club has selected Town of Wesson Park, Church Street, as Business Yard of the Month for October.