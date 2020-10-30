Old bank building in Georgetown to be renovated for new Town Hall

The Town of Georgetown is scheduled to begin renovation of the old bank building on Railroad Avenue soon. When completed, it will be new office space for Town Hall.

The building will have adequate space for a public hearing area, office space for the mayor and town clerk, meeting rooms, storage, a small kitchenette, and restroom facilities. The first phase will include new roofing, carnish and corbels, mason work, and painting, as well as asbestos abatement.

Once the building is completely sealed and protected from the outside elements, renovation will move into phase two, which will be the redesign of the entire first floor. At this point, there are no plans for the second floor.

This project is being funded through a $50,000 small municipalities grant the Town received in 2019. In addition, thanks to the tireless efforts of State Representatives Becky Currie and Gregory Holloway, another $200,000 in bond money has been received.

Huntington Construction in Hazlehurst was the successful contractor on phase one, and the architect is Carl Noblee.

Mayor Russ DuBose said, “I believe this will be something the entire town will be proud of and a great representation of progress in Georgetown, Mississippi.”