Biden, Espy carry Copiah County; voters want monument to stay

Copiah County voters turned out yesterday in record numbers to cast their votes for President, U.S. Senator, a few local races, and ballot referendums – one of which was a local question on whether to move a monument from the county courthouse.

County voters cast the majority of their votes for Joe Biden for President, Mike Espy for Senate, and Bennie G. Thompson for House of Representatives. A majority of voters want the monument left on the courthouse lawn.

Approximately 12,953 county voters cast a ballot in the election, for a turnout of roughly 66% of the estimated 19,500 registered voters in the county.

